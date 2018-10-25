County Commissioner’s Award for trio

Members of the Morpeth Division received accolades at the Girlguiding Northumberland Annual Review event in Berwick.

The afternoon detailing achievements and developments in the county and by individual Guiders – and to find out more about what the 10 divisions got up to over the past 12 months – was well attended by Guides, Guiders and the Trefoil Guild.

The Morpeth Division’s Amy Brown, left in picture, Collingwood District Commissioner, Marguerita Gray, centre, PR officer for the division, and Vanessa Gray, Druridge Bay District Commissioner, were given the County Commissioner’s Award.

For more information about the Morpeth Division, its other district is Newminster, email morpethdivisiongg@hotmail.co.uk