County council issues bin collection update

Information about bin collections for tomorrow and Tuesday, and guidance about those for later in the week, has been issued by Northumberland County Council.

The details were posted in the latest alert on the local authority’s website. It includes the following.

‘For tomorrow and Tuesday, if we would normally collect in your area, we are aiming to complete general refuse collections and scheduled recycling collections, where it is safe to do so.

‘If general waste or recycling collections are missed on either of those days, residents are being advised to leave bins out. Weather permitting, our teams aim to have completed collecting by the end of the week.

‘However, there may be areas, including some rural locations, where we may not be able to safely collect from.

‘For bin collections scheduled for the rest of the week, we will provide you with further information tomorrow. However, we plan to prioritise the collection of general rubbish, so that you don’t have to wait four weeks for a collection of waste that can become unpleasant.

‘With general waste, we will accept two additional black bin bags (or something of a similar size) alongside regular general waste bins.

‘For recycling, particularly for those that aren’t scheduled for another two weeks, any additional recycling items can be put in cardboard boxes, paper bags, or clear plastic bags.

‘We will be supplying clear bags at our customer information centres at: Alnwick – Greenwell Lane, Alnwick, NE66 1HB (closes at 4.30pm); Ashington – Wansbeck Square, Ashington, NE63 9XL; Bedlington – Bedlington Library, Glebe Road, Bedlington, NE22 6JX; Berwick – Walkergate Building, Walkergate TD15 1DJ; Blyth – Blyth Library, Bridge Street, Blyth, NE24 1DJ; Cramlington – Concordia, Cramlington, NE23 6YB; Hexham – Queens Hall, Beaumont Street, Hexham, NE46 3LS; Morpeth – Royal Sovereign House, Manchester Street, Morpeth, NE61 1AF; Seaton Delaval – Seaton Valley Library, Astley High School, Elsdon Avenue, NE25 0BW.

‘Customer information centres will start to receive supplies of clear bags tomorrow, however please allow until Tuesday for our supplies to be distributed.

‘We will advise on other local locations for collecting on Tuesday.

‘Customers who are expecting their first garden waste collection of the season this week should present their bins for collection.

‘Like general waste and recycling bins, we aim to undertake garden waste collections in all planned areas, where it is safe to do so.

‘The council apologises for any inconvenience that these arrangements may cause. Many thanks for your patience during this time.’