County council’s call for future development sites

The county council is calling for people across Northumberland to put forward sites that they think could be suitable for future development.

As part of producing a new Northumberland Local Plan, it is giving people an opportunity to suggest areas of land for potential use.

This call for sites will help the council to understand where land could exist for a range of possible future purposes and will add to information already held by the planning team.

Sites that could be used for housing, economic development or mineral extraction will be welcomed. Those which might be used for retail, leisure or other types of development will also be considered.

Landowners, developers, agents, residents and others are asked to put forward sites for consideration by Monday, March 12, at www.northumberland.gov.uk/localplan

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for planning, said: “The council already has a lot of information about sites, but we are extremely keen that this plan meets the aspirations of all residents and communities and so we are inviting everyone to put forward their ideas.”