County group against Brexit involved in city centre event

Angels for Europe members in Northumberland co-ordinated a regional awareness event in Newcastle last Saturday.

It was part of a national day of action call by European Movement UK – an independent, cross-party organisation committed to keeping the UK in the EU – to draw attention to what it believes will be the negative effect of Brexit on the NHS.

Morpeth resident Pat Fuller, of Angels for Europe Northumberland, who is pictured immediately right of the passport, said: “Medical services will be under threat if Britain leaves Euratom, the European Atomic Energy Committee.

“The NHS uses radio-active isotopes in the treatment of cancer and also for X-rays and scanners. Britain has no alternative agency to do this work and many of the isotopes used by the NHS are supplied by EU countries.”

The group is also supporting Hexham resident Anne Russell, pictured left of the passport, who is gathering signatures from those people who do not want to lose their rights to work, live and travel freely throughout the EU.

She has made a giant UK passport and supporters sign their agreement on its back.