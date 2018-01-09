County’s top health priorities

Healthwatch Northumberland has revealed residents’ main health priorities for 2018.

And the independent champion for people who use health and social care services is urging them to get in touch so they can take part in its next survey.

Over the last year, it has hosted engagement events in local leisure centres and shopping centres, as well as visiting hospitals and GP surgeries to hear what people have to say about their experiences.

From these conversations, and the 2017 Healthwatch Northumberland annual survey, people collectively reported that the top health and social care issues in the county are changes to services and mental health services for young people.

The changes referred to include sustainability and transformation partnerships, which aim to help make health and social care services more integrated and better at delivering tailored support.

Other key issues raised included adult social care, particularly support for the elderly and their carers, hospital care and GP appointments.

David Thompson, chairman of Healthwatch Northumberland, said: “The more that people share their ideas, experiences and concerns about NHS and social care, the more services can understand when improvements are needed.

“That is why we are encouraging people to #SpeakUp in 2018 to help make services better for the people of Northumberland.

“Our annual survey will soon be available. It is a quick and easy way to share your views.”

For more information, call Healthwatch Northumberland on 03332 408468.