Couple’s delight at invitation to return to wedding venue

Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club has invited a couple who got married at the hotel in 2014 back to the venue to relive the memories of their special day.

Gemma and Garry Watson, who said their ‘I dos’ at the four-star hotel near Longhorsley, were one of more than 200 couples who took part in the nationwide search to celebrate those who tied the knot at a Macdonald Hotels and Resorts venue over the last 50 years.

After submitting photographs from their wedding, they were selected at random and will be rewarded with a luxurious overnight stay in the wedding suite – complete with champagne on arrival and a three-course dinner.

Gemma said: “We are overjoyed at being able to return to the Macdonald Linden Hall Golf and Country Club, as it holds such a special place in our heart.

“My husband visited when he was a child and after seeing it for myself, it was a clear first-choice when it came to choosing our wedding venue.

“It’s such a beautiful hotel with gorgeous surroundings.

“The experience was fantastic. Everything was on time and they did a magnificent job of catering for my son, who has a disability.”

Daniel Courtney, the venue’s general manager, said; “So many people start their journey as husband and wife at our hotel and it’s wonderful to welcome back Mr and Mrs Watson for a trip down memory lane.

“It means a lot to myself and the hotel team that we are able to play such an important part in creating these special memories, which will last a lifetime.”