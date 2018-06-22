Couples falling in love with Matfen Hall’s new look

Couples are falling in love with a wedding venue’s new look.

Earlier this year, the award-winning Matfen Hall Hotel opened the doors on its newly renovated wedding and event spaces after a £250,000 refurbishment of the East Wing.

Michaela and Stephen Lordon celebrate their wedding at Matfen Hall Hotel. Picture by 14 Photographers

The luxurious transformation – managed by North East interior designers and architects, Space ID – coupled the historic features of the Great Hall, Sir Edwards’ Bar and Terrace Room with new, modern touches.

Bernard Bloodworth, managing director of Matfen Hall, said: “We decided to renovate the spaces based on feedback from some of our wedding couples, which we take very seriously.

“So far, the new interior of the East Wing has been very well received by everyone who has seen it.

“We wanted to create an air of luxury and introduce some modern touches, so that the wedding and event spaces reflect the impressive and unique feel you would expect from a well-established venue like Matfen Hall.”

Michaela and Stephen Lordon ceremony at Matfen Hall Hotel. Picture by 14 Photographers.

Sunderland couple Michaela and Stephen Lordon were one of the first to get married at Matfen following the refurbishment.

Michaela said: “When we viewed Matfen, we knew there was nowhere else that we would want to get married. We loved everything about it and this was prior to any plans being released for the refurbishment.

“When I received the email about the renovations, my heart skipped a beat.

“But when we received the plans we were overjoyed. We loved it. It was bright, fresh and more modern while making sure the existing features of Matfen were still a huge part of it. It was better than we ever imagined.”

Matfen Hall Hotel has undergone a �250,000 refurbishment.

The renovations included emphasising the theatrical space in the 250 capacity Great Hall, by creating a virtual firework display of contemporary lighting on the spectacular original, oak ceiling. The sweeping oak staircase has been carpeted in opulent teal, to complement the antique mirror arches and rose window.

Victoria Paterson, wedding and events manager at Matfen, said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted with the reaction we’ve had to the refurbishment.

“The blend of modern touches with the traditional features throughout our wedding and event spaces seem to have struck the right chord with everyone.”

For more information, or to book Matfen Hall for your event, visit www.matfenhall.com, or contact Victoria Paterson on 01661 855712.