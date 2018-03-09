Course will offer help with the menopause

The menopause is a time in life which affects every woman in one form or another.

Some will become aware of changes in their body as the ageing process becomes more visible. Others may secretly mourn the loss of their fertile years, while others will celebrate their freedom from contraception.

The average age for the menopause is 51, but many experience troublesome symptoms for years before that. For example, hot flushes affect 75 per cent of women going through the menopause and can feel debilitating.

Premature and induced menopause, such as through surgery or following breast cancer, bring challenges of their own.

Despite the fact that every woman will go through this, it is still difficult for many to open up about their own experiences with friends, or even with their partner. A menopause lived as some kind of secret can affect intimate relationships.

Research shows that group Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) reduces the impact of hot flushes and night sweats, and also offers tools to address the additional stress and poor sleep patterns. The type of thoughts women have about the menopause affects how they experience it.

Watson House Holistic Therapy Centre in Morpeth

The centre will be running a group CBT Menopause Programme over six weeks starting on March 21.

Based on research by clinical psychologists Myra Hunter and Melanie Smith, it will equip women with the information, practical skills and strategies to help them cope.

There are limited spaces so booking is essential.

For more information, availability and prices contact 01670 511293 or visit www.watson-house.com