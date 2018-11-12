‘Cracking images’ as competition begins

morpeth camera club

On October 16, the first open PDI Competition of the season was judged by Trevor Roxby, from Washington Camera Club, whose main interests are landscape, natural history and portraiture photography.

Trevor had viewed the images for three weeks and was to comment on each entry before selecting his winners.

Included in the variety of entries, taken at many locations, were macro shots of orange segments, flowers, abstract forks, reflected windows, a Ghanan fishing rig, limpets and barnacles, as well as Clyde reflections, beached boats, carved pew monsters, dandelion seeds and techno monks.

Also projected were panned shots of a racing car and mother and child on scooter, symmetrical arched glass arcade roof, lifeboat at sunrise, Spanish City at sunset, landscapes, seascapes, the Red Arrows and oil cans.

Trevor offered advice on cropping, contrast and positioning in the frame, and a useful tip when taking macro shots — adjust the lighting to include a shadow to give the subject a base.

Highly Commended were Abstract Signs by John Barnes — “powerful and bold” triangles in stark monochrome; Dukesfield Arch by Roseanne Robinson — a stone archway through which golden autumnal foliage shone; Full Steam Ahead by Peter Hetherington, an engine at full steam with the driver looking ahead, with “lovely lighting and detail”; and Bobbi Castle by Mark Harrison, a portrait of a blonde with red lips, Trevor loved the expression, detail, lighting and pose.

In fifth place was Glyn Trueman with Liverpool Museum Steps, a monochrome admired for tonal range and composition that was well executed. Fourth was Paul Saint with Hills of Melrose, a snowy scene at sunset, with good lead-in by trees, well balanced and detailed.

Third was Kate Philipson with Iris, a macro image of a gold and rust coloured iris. Trevor liked the tight cropping with little distraction, subdued lighting and detail — “a cracking image”.

Sue Dawson with Blacksmith took second place. Trevor said you could almost smell the smoke from the fire and hear the hammer on metal, with its pin sharp detail and wonderful lighting.

And the winner was Roseanne Robinson with Can She See Me. The judge described it as a humorous, stunning portrait of a lamb peering through ferns, with perfect lighting and exposure which brought out the detail in the fleece. He added that it was “a cracking image” and the format and composition were “just lovely”.

Chairman Mark Harrison thanked Trevor for his constructive comments, after which coffee was enjoyed.

For more information regarding the club, please visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk