Craft2gether group at shop ‘has been invaluable to me’

A knitting community that meets at a Morpeth shop is growing.

Donna Howstan took on what was Treacle Wool Shop in Chantry Place in November 2017, from Kym Hewison and renamed it Black Cat Yarns.

She has built upon the social gatherings that were already happening and now there are five weekly Craft2gether sessions – two on a Thursday, two on a Friday and one on a Saturday – plus an additional session on the first Wednesday evening of the month.

A recent activity has been shawl-making using a yarn from the Netherlands and a pattern design by Pat Foster, who attends some of the sessions.

Donna said: “I moved to Amble six years ago and went to a workshop at Treacle Wool Shop. I then did some volunteering before working there for a couple of days a week.

“An opportunity came up to buy the business and I renamed it Black Cat Yarns because Treacle Wool Shop was very much Kym’s identity.

“I’m delighted with how the Craft2gether sessions are going. The people who come along say they really enjoy them and there is lots of laughter and tea being drunk.

“Some have even said it’s important for their wellbeing and that it was helpful to meet new people when they had just moved to Morpeth.

“As for the shop, we’re getting great support from the Morpeth community and as well as day-trippers who come across us, some customers travel a fair way to the shop to see our selection of yarns, patterns and accessories.”

Pat said: “The shawl-making was an ideal project for us all to do together and there was always someone on-hand to help the people who got stuck.

“I love going along to the sessions. It’s a nice, friendly supportive group and you can also have a good natter whilst knitting and crocheting.”

Wendy Kelly first went along with a friend as she felt unable to go alone due to her anxiety and low self-esteem.

She added: “The group has been invaluable to me over the time I’ve been here. It has helped me get through some difficult days and I have made lifelong friends.

“I now feel like I have a purpose and belong somewhere, which has been a huge step in my mental health recovery.”

For more information about the Craft2gether sessions, pop in to the shop or call 01670 504045.