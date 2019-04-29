Crash causes A1 hold-ups in Northumberland

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 this evening following a multi-vehicle accident between Felton and Morpeth.

Long queues have built up after the crash near Causey Park Bridge, on the single carriageway stretch.

Northumbria Police are at the scene and are diverting northbound traffic onto the A697, past Heighley Gate Garden Centre.

The A1 is currently closed in both directions and police said local roads are gridlocked.

Highways England tweeted at 4.56pm: ‘We have taken a report of an RTC in this location. Further to follow.’

A motorist who was caught up in the hold-up while travelling north, said traffic was at a standstill just south of Causey Park, with nothing coming in the opposite direction.

There have been reports of multiple police vehicles, ambulances and the Great North Air Ambulance heading to the scene.

UPDATE 5.35PM: Highways England tweeted: #CauseyParkBridge #Earsdon #A1 Multi Vehicle RTC @northumbriapol are on scene. The A1 is closed in this location. Traffic heading northbound consider using #A697 @northumbriapol report local roads are gridlocked. @northumbriapol have local closures in place.

UPDATE 5.39PM: North East Live Traffic tweeted: A1 in Northumberland is currently closed in both directions due to a serious multi vehicle collision near Causey Park. Diversion NB via the A697 Longhorsley & SB via West Chevington.