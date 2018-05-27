Crash in Northumberland causes A1 hold-ups

A serious crash near to a junction with the A1 in Northumberland is causing tailbacks.

Northumbria Police and other emergency services are currently dealing with the collision at the junction of the A1 with the Causey Park/Chevington Moor turn-off, south of Eshott and near to Burgham Park Golf and Leisure Club.

They are advising motorists to use the A697 as an alternative route to avoid the area.

Traffic is moving slowly on the A1 as the crash is just off the main road.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Please be patient and bear with us. Police and emergency services are on scene and working hard to deal with the incident as swiftly as possible"

There are reports that northbound traffic is backing up to Morpeth.

UPDATE (1.10pm): The collision near to the A1 has been cleared. Police are awaiting fuel and oil to be cleansed from the road surface but the junction for Chevington Moor has now been reopened.