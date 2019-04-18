CREMATORIUM: Demand likely to be there

Cowpen Cemetery and Crematorium has an important place in local people’s hearts as once you say goodbye to someone important to you there, the memory doesn’t really leave you

Given the population growth in the future, and how well used the Cowpen site is, it does make sense to develop other crematorium facilities in the county.

So the Felton planning application is positive news.

Given the initial scale of the proposed scheme, it will be interesting to see how the proposal progresses to see if ultimately there will be another option for local cremation, apart from Whitley Bay, Newcastle or Blyth.

It makes sense for a company like HJ Banks and Co to always be thinking about the next opencast project in the county.

I was somewhat surprised by the proposal for land on the border between Newcastle upon Tyne and Northumberland.

Logically, the geological tests will have positive results from the developer’s point of view.

With the mayoral elections to the combined authority coming up in May, I wonder if this is an example of a proposal with cross-boundary issues, which will ultimately be decided upon by the combined authority as it can take a view on how the proposal rests with the relevant local plans of Newcastle and Northumberland County Council.

You can understand the significant increase in the prescriptions of antidepressants in the UK in the last ten years as the multitude of worries that life can generate haven’t eased, indeed, technology has added new worries.

But going to your GP, even with a clear breakdown in your own mind of what is getting you down, doesn’t automatically mean that your GP will have a range of options for treatment.

After all, antidepressants may help some people and not others.

But in this often crazy world we live in, there are often no easy ways to learn how to improve your ability to cope with the craziness, unless you are lively enough to have a good support structure of friends and family you can trust, which doesn’t help the vulnerable.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth