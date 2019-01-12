CRIME: Important to address fear

When someone you know well is a victim of a crime it affects you indirectly in a number of ways

Firstly, there is the concern for the victim and their close family as they adjust to what has happened.

But there is often some thought of how you yourself would cope in a similar situation – the worse the crime, the more difficult it is to speculate on.

Recorded crime statistics are objective and generally easy to monitor, but the fear of crime is more difficult to understand.

When fear can be built up from a variety of experiences it’s not as straightforward to quantify, but it continues to be important for the police to understand and help to address the issue.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth