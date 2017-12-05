CRIME: The vulnerable are targeted

My name is Marie, I live in Northumberland and I have a learning disability.

I’m supported by Hft and am part of its speak out group, Voices to be Heard, which represents the views of people supported by the charity.

I’m asking readers to report ‘mate crime’. Mate crime is when people befriend you to take advantage of you.

Recent statistics show that 73 per cent of people with learning disabilities and autism have been the victim of hate crime and mate crime. It makes us feel unsafe and at risk.

We think that people should report mate and hate crime to help safeguard vulnerable people from harm and abuse.

To report a hate crime, ring police on 101. Further advice can be sought from the Hft Family Carer Support Service on 0808 801 0448.

