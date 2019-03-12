29-year-old charged after seriously injured man found in Northumberland street

A man has been charged with unlawful wounding after another man was found with serious injuries in Northumberland.

At about 11.15pm on Saturday (March 9), a passer-by found the injured man on Woodhorn Road, Ashington, outside the Sports Direct store and called emergency services who attended the scene.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries however, is now stable and no longer critical.

Owen White, 29, of Belsay Close, Morpeth, has now been charged with unlawful wounding.

White appeared before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) and will next appear at Newcastle Crown Court on April 8.

Police are eager to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area as they may be able to assist officers with the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1233 090319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.