Cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants discovered in Northumberland town

Northumbria Police launch probe after cannabis farm containing hundreds of plants discovered in Alnwick.

Around 300 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were found at a property in Alnwick on Saturday morning.

Officers from Northumbria Police converged on the property in the Green Batt area of the town after receiving a report from a member of the public.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 11am on Saturday (October 5), police were alerted that a cannabis farm had been found at an address on Green Batt, Alnwick.

“Officers attended the address and found approximately 300 cannabis plants in various stages of growth. The farm has now been dismantled and an investigation has been launched.”