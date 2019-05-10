CCTV appeal after fire damage to seat at Morpeth station

British Transport Police officers investigating a case of suspected arson at Morpeth Railway Station have released CCTV images this afternoon.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday, April 24.

A woman is reported to have set fire to items laid on one of the seats inside a sheltered seating area on platform one.

The fire caused damage to the seat.

Officers believe the woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows her is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference number 1900034719.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.