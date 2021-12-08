Christmas drink driving warning as Northumbria Police launch festive crackdown

He said: “We support this campaign every December as figures show there is an increase in drink and drug driving over the festive period.“Following the Christmas lockdown last year, we expect to see higher volumes of people out enjoying the festivities, and we urge them to not get behind the wheel if they are under the influence.”He added: “It is important for us to take this kind of action to make sure nobody has to lose their life at the hands of a drink or drug driver.“We want everyone to make it home for Christmas and would ask all drivers to think of the consequences of driving whilst under the influence.