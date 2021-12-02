Dozens of vehicles seized during crackdown on uninsured drivers

Northumbria Police have been cracking down on uninsured drivers.

Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department took part in Operation Drive Insured – a national week of action aiming to stop uninsured drivers.

Led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) and the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB), the operation saw Forces across the country carrying out increased spot checks in a bid to identify those breaking the law and protect other road users.

Between November 15 and 21, Northumbria Police seized 51 vehicles, with 21 drivers having no insurance, five having no licence and a further 17 having neither a valid driving licence nor insurance.

Ahead of the festive period, Sergeant Glen Robson welcomed the results and warned further spot checks will be carried out over the coming weeks.

Sgt Robson said: “Every single day we take action against the drivers of uninsured vehicles in order to protect all who use our roads.

“This week of action has been a great success and highlights how we work effectively with partners to bring drivers who are flouting the law to justice.

“We will continue to crack down on those who make the choice to drive illegally, and we will continue to deal with those individuals robustly.

“It’s been a really successful week for us, but the work we do continues not just during a week of action, but for 365 days a year, 24/7.