Get useful grant from police

Groups supporting their neighbourhoods and communities across the Northumbria force area, including Northumberland, have again been invited to apply for money from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Fund.

The 2019/20 fund is available for activities or projects supporting the key priorities in Dame Vera Baird’s Police and Crime Plan – tackling hate crime, reducing anti-social behaviour and increasing community confidence – in their communities.

Grants of up to £2,000 are available to charities, voluntary groups and community groups, as well as social enterprises.

The closing date for applications is Monday, May 13, at 5pm.

For further information about the fund, including details of how to apply, go online to www.northumbria-pcc.gov.uk/police-crime-plan/commissioning-services-grants