Northumbria Police seize more than 11kg of Class A and B drugs in first four months of 2019

Police seized more than 11kg of class A and B drugs in the first four months of the year

Between January 1 and April 30, the Force carried out 67 raids and recovered more than 11kg of cocaine and amphetamines in pre-planned operations, aimed at tackling organised crime.

The figures were released by Detective Chief Inspector Alan Cairns, who leads the force’s Priority and Organised Crime department to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Part of the cannabis farm found in Tavistock Place, Sunderland, in January

“Our officers work hard on a daily basis to protect the communities we serve and in the past few months we have seen some amazing work carried out by our teams to make sure harmful substances are seized and prevented from being sold to some of the most vulnerable people,” he said.

“People’s lives can be torn apart from drug use but we know those involved in the production and supply are only interested in financial gain. They have no conscience when it comes to the lives of vulnerable drug addicts who are being exploited to keep their illicit activities going.

“As part of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to seize drugs and all proceeds dealers make from their so-called business. We will do everything we can to put them before the courts so they can be brought to justice and protect more vulnerable people from being exploited.”

As part of Operation Sentinel, the Force carried out a total of 67 disruption events between January 1 and April 30 which saw the following seizures made:

Police outside the cannabis farm at Tavistock Place

6.12kg of Cocaine

2.73kg Other Class B, including 2.04kg Amphetamine

384 Cannabis Plants

1kg of Cannabis

Two of the earliest discoveries of the year came in Sunderland, when officers discovered cannabis farms in Hendon and Millfield.

Up to 1,000 plants were seized after police responding to a report of a suspected burglary at an unoccupied block of flats in Tavistock Place in Hendon found a large cannabis farm in the basement.

And they seized around 150 plants within hours of that discovery, after finmding a farm while responding to a report of criminal damage in Sorley Street, Millfield.

To report concerns contact your local neighbourhood policing team, call 101, visitwww.northumbriapolice.co.uk.