Police appeal after fraudster repair man thefts

News from Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police has received reports of a man committing fraud after calling residents claiming to be from Dyson and booking appointments with them to come and repair or carry out service checks on Dyson products.

They are visited by the man and are asked to make a small payment for work carried out.

He then leaves and the victims subsequently discover that large sums of money have been taken from their accounts.

The two reported incidents in the Ponteland area happened on June 11.

Detective Sergeant Jason Kell, of Northumbria Police, said: “Inquiries to identify the offender(s) are ongoing.

“We’re asking anyone with any information, or who saw someone suspicious in the area at the time, to get in touch with officers.

“It’s also important to stay vigilant and look out for friends and neighbours to help ensure their safety.”