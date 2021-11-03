Police Commissioner steps down from role in row over officers' pay freeze

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

In the run up to the budget, police staff and officers were told they would have to accept a 0% pay freeze.

And while the Chancellor promised a partial pay U-turn, he has refused to bring in any pay rise before this winter or to say if he will match rising inflation rates.

Over the course of the year Miss McGuinness led talks between PCCs nationally and the Home Office, but has now announced that “if ministers won’t stand by our workers then there is no point negotiating with this Government”.

She said: “Yes, we absolutely want to see an end to the pay freezes, especially to police staff, who have suffered a kick in the teeth when left out of previous pay rise announcements.

"But any rises offered at the expense of rising fuel bills and food costs, is an absolute no for me. It will make no difference whatsoever.

“We cannot wait until next year, these staff and officers are people who got us through a pandemic.

“We need Government to fund an above inflation payrise for staff and officers urgently.”

Trade Union body UNISON has also called for fair pay for key workers.