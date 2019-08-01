These are the faces of the the UK's most wanted fugitives still on the run

Suspected murderers, sex offenders and drugs traffickers are among just 11 fugitives left on the run, as the National Crime Agency and the charity Crimestoppers re-release their images today.

Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 13:22
All of them have connections to Spain but may have moved around over the years and will be using false identities. Their images have been published again today as millions of Brits are enjoying summer holidays abroad. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of a fugitive should can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111. The public are advised not to approach any of the fugitives but to contact the police immediately.

Convicted in his absence in 2003 and jailed for 20 years for conspiring to import a commercial amount of heroin. Barton has links to Fuengirola. He speaks with a Midlands accent.
Wanted by Merseyside Police on suspicion of conspiring to supply cocaine. Alleged leader of a drug trafficking gang that expected to bank 1.25m every month. Described as about 5ft 10in and blond.
Suspected of conspiracy to import 255k of cocaine into the UK with a street value of 53m. Dugic, who is from Serbia, allegedly played a major part in the importation.
Wanted for the rape of a seven-year-old girl in 2007. He uses the nickname Samir.
Wanted for the murder of David Rice in South Shields in 2006. He is also wanted drug trafficking and theft. Foster is approx 5ft 7in, uses the alias Shaun Michael Wilkinson and has links to the Canary Islands and Majorca
Kelly is considered extremely violent and is wanted on recall to prison for serious assaults including paralysing a victim with a machete. He is 5ft 10in, heavily built, has a Scottish accent and occasionally a beard.
Wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron in June 2007 at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopsbriggs near Glasgow. He is bald, has green/blue eyes and is approximately 5ft 1in tall
Accused of importing heroin into the UK in 2007. He was born in India, wears a hearing aid in his right ear, is approximately 5ft 7in tall and stocky
Wanted by Police Scotland for alleged involvement in distribution of amphetamine with a street value of 11m. He is around 5ft 9in and has a large build.
Nicknamed Hemp. Parle is wanted for two murders in Liverpool in 2004 and 2005. He is around 6ft 6in and has ginger/red hair.
Wanted by HMRC for fraud, she is accused of laundering approximately 1bn for a crime group involved in VAT fraud. Shes got a Yorkshire accent and is about 5ft 5in tall. 18 members of her group got sentences totalling 135 years