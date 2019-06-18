Two post offices hit by thieves on same morning

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police received a report just after 11am that a man had made off with around £2,000 while the assistant was distracted after going into the post office at The Arcade, Belsay.

Officers were also contacted by McColl’s newsagents on Broadway, Darras Hall. The theft from this shop is reported to have been at around 10.45am.

It is not known at this stage if there is any link between the two.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a report of theft from McColl’s newsagents on Broadway, Ponteland.

“At around 10.45am on Friday, June 14, a man is alleged to have attended the post office counter and requested a sum of money in Euros.

“After engaging with the shop assistant, the man has asked to cancel the transaction before making off with a quantity of cash.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 - quoting log 386 14/06/19 - or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”

Of the other incident, he said: “Shortly after 11am on Friday, June 14, police received a report of a theft from a post office on The Arcade, Belsay.

“It was reported that a man entered the shop and stole around £2,000 cash from the till when the assistant was distracted. He is then believed to have made off in a vehicle.