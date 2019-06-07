Warning over 'TV Licensing' phishing emails

Officers are warning the public to be aware of phishing emails that are currently circulating.

Northumbria Police has received reports that members of the public are receiving emails from ‘TV Licensing’, with links to a convincing looking website.

The website then requests that people enter personal and financial details.

Once these details have been entered, people are then being contacted by fraudsters who claim to be from the fraud department of the bank people are registered with.

These fraudsters are convincing people that their bank account has been compromised and that the victim needs to transfer their money to a new account, which they claim is ‘safe’.

Those responsible are convincing people that they are genuine bank staff by providing some of the personal details obtained using the fake TV Licensing emails and the website.

Some cyber security tips to stay protected are as follows:

If in doubt, go direct to the official TV Licensing website and use their contact details to query anything.

Never provide your personal or financial details to someone you don’t trust.

Contact your bank directly if you have provided your financial details to someone incorrectly.

Report activity of this nature to Action Fraud, call 0300 1232040, and a Cyber Protect officer will be in touch in due course.

TV Licensing has provided some further advice in relation to this issue on its website – go to www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ288