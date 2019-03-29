Daisy bedding design wins clock competition

The link between Morpeth First School in Goosehill and Morpeth’s Floral Clock has continued.

After a successful campaign by the Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock to restore the feature back to its former glory, with donations from hundreds of people and a number of organisations to raise the £10,000 required, it was unveiled at a ceremony in summer 2018.

Together with Goosehill Private Nursery, pupils at the school also benefited from Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) funding won by the clock’s committee under the RHS’ Greening Grey Britain theme.

Christine Wright, RHS engagement officer for the North East, visited the school and worked with the reception class to plant up tiny pots of the succulents used in the floral clock planting to give to guests at the launch of the refurbished feature.

The Year 4 class recently took part in a competition to design the carpet bedding for this year’s summer planting.

After some very difficult deliberations, committee members Barbara Ross and Alison Byard visited the school to announce the winner, Jason, whose beautiful shield design featured a pink daisy.

The runners-up were Phoebe, with her cheerful bluebird design, and George, with his smart 2019 shield.

All three winners received prizes of book tokens.

Barbara and Alison thanked all the Year 4 children and their teachers for their interest and hard work and said the committee looks forward to seeing Jason’s winning design “at the summer planting of the recently enlarged and improved floral clock in June”.