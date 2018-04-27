Dandelion is a big hit at wedding in town church

A couple of separate good deeds meant there was some animal magic at a recent wedding in Morpeth town centre.

The groom, Thomas Straughan, had asked his guests if he knew of anyone with a goat who could be a ring bearer as a surprise for his bride-to-be, Sara, who loves goats, and one of his friends enlisted the help of Sophie Kirkup and her British Guernsey goat, Dandelion.

Prior to the wedding, a performance licence was granted from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the blessing of the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, was obtained and a plan was hatched to get the rings to the ring bearer before the ceremony.

On the big day, with Thomas and Sara safely inside St James’s Church and the ceremony under way, Sophie was finding it difficult to get parked.

However, the Northumberland County Council enforcement officer on duty that day listened to why Sophie and her goat were going to the church and granted her permission to park as close as possible to the entrance in Copper Chare for a short duration.

At the appropriate moment, the best man proceeded to collect Dandelion and her handler so she could trot down the aisle and safely deliver the wedding rings, which she did, much to the delight of the bride and groom and all of the guests.