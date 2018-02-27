Defibrillator in place outside Pont social club

Ponteland Lions Club has paid for a defibrillator to be installed on the wall of the Ponteland Social Club in Merton Way.

The organisation wishes to thank the Community Chest fund of Northumberland County Council for its contribution and Ponteland Town Council, which paid for the installation of the box.

The social club will monitor the device to ensure it is always in working order.

Anyone needing to use the defibrillator should phone 999 and the operator will provide the code to unlock the cabinet.

No training is required to use the defibrillator, as it tells the user what to do. However, it is hoped to run a short training session for local businesses so they are aware of how to use it.

Ponteland Lions members are planning to install similar devices at Broadway, Darras Hall, and by the Methodist Church.

The Co-op shop in Broadway is promoting this as one of its charities. The club is asking residents to support this by going along to the Co-op and becoming a member.

If you are interested in helping the Lions raise the money for the other defibrillators, call the club on 0845 8339913.

In Morpeth, a defibrillator was installed on the north wall of the Masonic Hall, also known as Winton House, last year.

It was supplied and paid for by the Freemasons.