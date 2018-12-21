Defibrillator set for Market Place site

Moves are under way to install a community defibrillator in the Morpeth Market Place area.

Rhona Dunn of Morpeth Rotary has started fund-raising for the life-saving equipment and cabinet, and approval has been given for the cabinet to be fixed to a part of the wall outside Chisholm Bookmakers.

This need was identified after someone had a heart attack in the Market Place at about 11.30pm on a Saturday night a few weeks ago.

There was a doctor about who treated the patient until an ambulance arrived and the paramedics asked if there was a defibrillator nearby.

Mrs Dunn was asked to take on the fund-raising and a grant application for £500 has been approved by Morpeth Town Council, with a further £100 from Coun Jack Gebhard (Mayor’s Fund).

A total of £380 was raised from the Morpeth Rotary Christmas Message and support will be forthcoming from Morpeth Lions Club.

Mrs Dunn is hopeful that the community defibrillator will be in place by March or April.

She added: “I will be approaching businesses and other organisations and hopefully we will receive further donations.

“A nurse lecturer has agreed to provide free defibrillator training sessions.”