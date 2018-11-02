Delight as five awards come home

Morpeth-based law firm Carr & Co Solicitors is celebrating after bagging an impressive five national awards at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2018, the biggest prizes in the UK property sector.

The winners were announced by TV property expert Phil Spencer at a ceremony in London attended by the UK’s top property lawyers.

The conveyancing team at Carr & Co Solicitors picked up several awards – including best individual conveyancer for company director Victoria Bell and best North East Conveyancing Team.

The ESTAS Awards determine the best conveyancing firms in the UK based purely on feedback from clients.