Delight at school’s new classrooms

Chantry Middle School in Morpeth has been able to expand its intake in Year 5 this academic year thanks to new classrooms funded by Northumberland County Council.

An old music block on the school site has been converted into extra spaces for learning.

This teaching space provides for up to 50 additional children and has allowed the school to take in a new Year 5 class this year.

The conversion has provided two bright and light classrooms, plus some ancillary and storage space.

County councillors and officers from the authority’s children’s services team met the chief executive of The Three Rivers Learning Trust and the headteacher of Chantry Middle School this week to view the new facilities.

Coun Wayne Daley, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The council has been very pleased to fund these new classrooms at Chantry – expanding the educational provision for families in Morpeth.

“This demonstrates the council’s commitment to investing to future-proof education by providing additional places where they are needed across the county.”

Chantry headteacher Bryan Stewart added: “The conversion has provided us with two great new classrooms, plus some very useful additional space.

“These are proving to be inspiring places for our students to learn and we look forward to expanding their use in the future.”