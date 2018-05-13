Delight at solicitors’ will to raise money

A law firm in Ponteland that took part in a will-writing campaign has been thanked for raising more than £2,000.

The scheme sees solicitors waive their normal will fees in the month-long initiative, with clients making a charity donation instead.

Major Family Law collected an impressive donations total of £2,715.

The money raised is distributed among nine charities – ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trocaire.

Christian Swinburne from Major Family Law said: “Our team thoroughly enjoyed participating in Will Aid and worked very hard during the month.

“We are happy to donate our time towards Will Aid and look forward to taking part again this year.

“It is a great way of generating a link with new clients. We would recommend that other law firms get involved.”

Emma Peak from Christian Aid recently paid the firm a visit to present the team with a certificate as a thank-you for the achievement.

She said: “They have really embraced the Will Aid scheme and all their time and hard work will translate into transformed lives for those living in poverty across the world.

“Thanks to the donations from Will Aid we can make a real difference. For example, just £150 could pay for a pack of medical equipment for doctors and nurses in Kenya to safely deliver babies.”

Will Aid will run again in November. For more information, go to www.willaid.org.uk