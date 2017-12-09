Delivery service for Christmas shoppers in Morpeth area

Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth has launched a You Shop – We Drop delivery service to help take the strain out of Christmas shopping this December.

The arcade’s Beadles are already well known for helping shoppers to carry their bags to the car and offering an umbrella when it rains.

Now they are taking their customer service one step further and offering a home delivery service in the local area, which is free of charge.

Customers are asked to drop their goods off at Lumley House – where they will be safely stored, counted and logged – leaving customers free to continue shopping or enjoy the town’s restaurants and cafés.

There will be two main slots for deliveries, 11am to noon and 3pm to 4pm, and the delivery range is five miles.

The new service, which started on Monday, will run until Christmas Eve. It does not include deliveries of fresh or frozen food.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We wanted to take our customer service a little step further this Christmas and help take the strain out of shopping for our customers.

“Anyone who wants to use the delivery service simply needs to ask one of our team on site and we’ll do the rest.”