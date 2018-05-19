DEMENTIA: Develop your understanding

I want to invite readers to unite for Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Action Week, which takes place from May 21-27.

During the week we want people to take actions, such as becoming a Dementia Friend, which allows people to learn a little bit more about what it’s like to live with dementia and turn that understanding into action.

Across the North East there are already 80,258 Dementia Friends. Help us increase that number at dementiafriends.org.uk

There will also be events taking place around the theme of community change. Get your family, friends or colleagues to sign up and be the first to hear more about what’s happening locally at alzheimers.org.uk/DementiaActionWeek

There are other ways to get involved, such as fund-raising with our Challenge Dementia Quiz pack, or taking part in research through the Join Dementia Research campaign.

Whatever action you take, Alzheimer’s Society wants to hear about it. Share what you are planning on social media by using #DAW2018 on Twitter, or like your local Alzheimer’s Society Facebook page.

Amanda Short

Operations Manager, Alzheimer’s Society