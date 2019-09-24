Designs for new Beadnell homes on site of former school revealed

Named Coasthouses, the project will see four contemporary four bedroomed homes built on Meadow Lane – located less than 200 metres from the village centre and close to Beadnell beach.

Mike Pattison, managing director with Countylife Homes, said: “Our latest project perfectly encapsulates our approach to deliver exceptional, spacious homes in desirable and sought after locations.

“Modern in design, our new Beadnell properties will benefit from extensive, high performance glazing - making them extremely energy efficient, maximising the natural light and affording excellent views towards the bay. The properties also benefit from balconies, ideal for dining out and enjoying the coastal scenery during the warmer months.”

Construction work began last month with completion expected next summer.

The development is on the site of Beadnell’s old school, which closed in 1984. It is situated next to the village playground and a public right of way.

Planning permission was granted on appeal in December 2017 after the application was initially rejected by Northumberland County Council due to concerns about its design, over development of the site and lack of parking.A planning inspector concluded that the development would not result in harm to the character, appearance and overall visual amenity of the surrounding area.

Countylife Homes is also currently working at Belsay Bridge, in Belsay and these latest projects follow on from recently completed developments at North Hill, in Dinnington Village, Main Street, in the village of Newton, near Corbridge and Brunton Square, near Gosforth.

Brunton Square was selected as one of the top three projects nationally, in the 2017 Premier Guarantee Small Development of the Year category. It was the only North East based project to be shortlisted and became the third Countylife development to be commended by Premier Guarantee.