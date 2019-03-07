Details of transport projects for 2019-20 in Morpeth and Ponteland areas

Significant repairs to key routes in Morpeth are part of the Local Transport Plan for 2019-20.
The draft plan, which has been discussed at the five local area councils during February, is due to be finalised soon and sets out how £18.6million of government funding is to be spent in the county.
That overall figure is split into £2.4million for integrated transport schemes, £1.5million for maintenance of A-roads, £4.6million for maintenance of minor roads, a £2.5million surface-dressing programme, a £930,000 micro-surfacing programme, £2.2million for bridges and other structures, £860,000 for landslip works and £490,000 for public rights of way.
There is also £3.2million earmarked for general maintenance, with various pots available to use during the year across the county as and when it is required.
In terms of integrated transport schemes, there’s £20,000 to install a pedestrian refuge in Longhorsley as well as £10,000 for warning signs and road markings at the village’s Old Church junction.
Another £5,000 is earmarked to create a footway from Whalton village to the Manor House Dairy housing development, while £20,000 is allocated for raised bus stops to provide disabled access at Prestwick Road ends in Ponteland and another £2,000 for new bus stops in Hadston.
Here are the rest of the proposals for the Morpeth and Ponteland areas:
Minor roads maintenance
U6106 Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth – £110,000
C363 Station Road, Stannington Phase 2 – £90,000
C354 Prestwick village to A696 – £60,000
U9083 Eastern Way, Darras Hall – £70,000
U6109 Spelvit Lane, Morpeth – £100,000
B6524 West Edington – £100,000
C368 Holiday Inn, Seaton Burn – £90,000
C133 Highmoor – £120,000
U6109 Castle Meadows, Morpeth – £40,000
Surface dressing
B1337 Fawdon House Farm – £55,000
B6318 Halton Red House to Stagshaw Roundabout – £58,000
C340 Matfen village north – £70,000
B6343 west of Mitford – £30,000
C150 Tranwell to Glororum Road End – £60,000
B6342 Harwood Gate to Rothley Crossroads – £75,000
C110 Ashington Road, Ellington – £18,000
C224/C211 Kirkheaton to B6309 junct – £155,000
U9022 Standing Stone to West Moorhouses – £40,000
Micro surfacing
U9092 Ashbrooke Drive/Elmwood Drive/Stannington Place,
Ponteland – £45,000
U6055 Charles/John/William & Edward Street, Pegswood – £30,000
C137 East Road, Longhorsley – £25,000
Public rights of way
Belsay – Foulmartlaw bridge replacement – £10,000
Morpeth – Improve path along High Stanners – £50,000
Ponteland – RBW 11 surface improvement – £10,000
Stannington – Improvement to riverbank path at Plessey Woods – £10,000
Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service