Details of transport projects for 2019-20 in Morpeth and Ponteland areas

Significant repairs to key routes in Morpeth are part of the Local Transport Plan for 2019-20.

The draft plan, which has been discussed at the five local area councils during February, is due to be finalised soon and sets out how £18.6million of government funding is to be spent in the county.

That overall figure is split into £2.4million for integrated transport schemes, £1.5million for maintenance of A-roads, £4.6million for maintenance of minor roads, a £2.5million surface-dressing programme, a £930,000 micro-surfacing programme, £2.2million for bridges and other structures, £860,000 for landslip works and £490,000 for public rights of way.

There is also £3.2million earmarked for general maintenance, with various pots available to use during the year across the county as and when it is required.

In terms of integrated transport schemes, there’s £20,000 to install a pedestrian refuge in Longhorsley as well as £10,000 for warning signs and road markings at the village’s Old Church junction.

Another £5,000 is earmarked to create a footway from Whalton village to the Manor House Dairy housing development, while £20,000 is allocated for raised bus stops to provide disabled access at Prestwick Road ends in Ponteland and another £2,000 for new bus stops in Hadston.

Here are the rest of the proposals for the Morpeth and Ponteland areas:

Minor roads maintenance

U6106 Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth – £110,000

C363 Station Road, Stannington Phase 2 – £90,000

C354 Prestwick village to A696 – £60,000

U9083 Eastern Way, Darras Hall – £70,000

U6109 Spelvit Lane, Morpeth – £100,000

B6524 West Edington – £100,000

C368 Holiday Inn, Seaton Burn – £90,000

C133 Highmoor – £120,000

U6109 Castle Meadows, Morpeth – £40,000

Surface dressing

B1337 Fawdon House Farm – £55,000

B6318 Halton Red House to Stagshaw Roundabout – £58,000

C340 Matfen village north – £70,000

B6343 west of Mitford – £30,000

C150 Tranwell to Glororum Road End – £60,000

B6342 Harwood Gate to Rothley Crossroads – £75,000

C110 Ashington Road, Ellington – £18,000

C224/C211 Kirkheaton to B6309 junct – £155,000

U9022 Standing Stone to West Moorhouses – £40,000

Micro surfacing

U9092 Ashbrooke Drive/Elmwood Drive/Stannington Place,

Ponteland – £45,000

U6055 Charles/John/William & Edward Street, Pegswood – £30,000

C137 East Road, Longhorsley – £25,000

Public rights of way

Belsay – Foulmartlaw bridge replacement – £10,000

Morpeth – Improve path along High Stanners – £50,000

Ponteland – RBW 11 surface improvement – £10,000

Stannington – Improvement to riverbank path at Plessey Woods – £10,000

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service