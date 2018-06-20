Development company selling home it bought from CEO

The house which Northumberland County Council-owned Arch bought from its then chief executive has been put up for sale.

In January, it was reported that the troubled development company, which has since been accused of financial irregularities, had bought a converted farm building near Morpeth from Peter McIntyre in July 2016.

The property at Hepscott Manor Farm is now being sold – ‘a superb barn conversion offering spacious accommodation, countryside views and good transport links’, according to the particulars.

The guide price is £400,000, slightly more than the £395,000 which Arch paid Mr McIntyre for the property on July 29, 2016, according to Land Registry records.

Mr McIntyre was a director of Hepscott Manor Management Company, whose directors are the owners of the properties at the farm steading, between October 2013 and July 30, 2016.

Councillors last week voted to scrap Arch and replace it with a new regeneration company, Advance Northumberland.

It was confirmed that the aim is to offload some assets, where value for the taxpayer can be maintained.

Mr McIntyre was managing director and then chief executive of Arch from 2011 until 2017, but was not on the decision-making board. Attempts to contact Mr McIntyre for comment in January received no response.

He is now executive director of economy and place at Sunderland City Council. A council spokesman said: “The council does not comment on individual employees.”

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service