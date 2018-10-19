DEVELOPMENT: Reconsider the application

Your recent article stated that the development by the A1 could bring 180 jobs, (Morpeth Herald, October 4).

It is interesting to note that the original application submitted by Mitford Estates was approved on the basis of creating 286 full-time jobs, which was defined in the officer report to the council’s planning committee.

This persuaded councillors at the meeting on September 6, 2016, to approve the outline application.

In view of this 37 per cent reduction in likely jobs at the development, surely the original application must be reconsidered.

Peter Burchall

Morpeth