DEVELOPMENT: Restaurant is very welcome

The repurposing of the old Smails building to a restaurant is a very welcome development for the town centre.

Independent businesses are the lifeblood of Morpeth, and a lot of hard work went into making Lollo Rosso a success in their old building.

I have no doubt they’ll do very well in their new setting.

It’s also a massive vote of confidence in the town centre’s economy, and shows that with a bit of imagination we can be innovative while maintaining the unique character of the historic market town.

There were lots of similar imaginative and exciting ideas suggested during the Morpeth Masterplan consultation.

Hopefully from those ideas we’ll see further developments which are both ambitious and in-keeping with the town’s character.

Coun Jack Gebhard

Kirkhill