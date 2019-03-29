DIABETES: Know your risk to take care

The number of people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the North East has increased from 158,252 to 162,652 since last year.

Type 2 diabetes is serious and can lead to sight loss, amputation, kidney failure and stroke.

Being overweight or obese is the single greatest risk factor for developing the condition.

Age, family history and ethnicity can also contribute to someone’s risk, with people of African-Caribbean, Black African or South Asian descent two to four times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than white people.

However, many cases could be prevented or delayed by healthy eating, being more active and losing weight, if overweight.

Diabetes UK is urging people over the age of 40 to get an NHS Health Check and advises everyone to find out their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes with the Know your Risk tool.

If you are aware of your risk of developing the condition, you can then take steps to look after your health and prevent or delay its onset and its serious complications.

To find out your own risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, log on to the website at https://www.diabetes.org.uk/riskscore

Clare Howarth

Head of the North, Diabetes UK