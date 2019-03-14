Diamond wedding day for David and Margaret

Today is the 60th wedding anniversary of Mitford residents David and Margaret Fenwick.

After meeting when they were teenagers at a dance in Bedlington Station, where they were both born and grew up, they got married at St John’s Church on March 14, 1959.

They moved to Guildford in Surrey for a few years shortly after their wedding, but returned to Northumberland in 1965 and had a house built for them in Mitford in 1967 – using David’s expertise as a civil engineer.

The couple lives today in another part of Mitford, again the house was built for them.

David, who will turn 81 next month, spent many years at Northumberland County Council as an assistant county surveyor (traffic) before starting his own private development company.

When he was a schoolboy, the main thing he wanted to do as an adult was to learn to fly a plane when he could afford to get lessons.

In later life, he took up the opportunity and after getting his qualifications in 1996, he was an airline transport pilot for a short period at Gill Air, which flew passengers during the days and items for Royal Mail overnight.

Margaret, who will turn 84 later this month, had a job at the Welwyn electrical laboratories at the age of 16 and went to Ashington Mining School to help with the job.

She then went to a college in Leeds to become a qualified teacher – training in the cookery and needlework subjects.

The schools she taught at were Guide Post Middle School and King Edward VI School in Morpeth, where she also taught remedial English, and she was also involved with the Choysez service that supports young people who struggle in the education system.