Discovering hidden arts and crafts talents

Hepscott WI

Members’ Night at Hepscott WI was an Arty Crafty workshop.

Four talented members used their expertise to demonstrate and help their willing audience to create jewellery, paint on glass, sew cards and decorate candles for Christmas.

Of course, like all the best parties, a delicious pooled supper was included and everyone went home clutching something.

During October we planted a pear tree in the orchard in memory of Shirley Bell, a very long-standing member of Hepscott WI who will be much missed.

To mark 100 years since the end of World War I, Sarah Reay will be joining us at the November meeting to talk about her grandfather, ‘The Half Shilling Curate’, who was one of the youngest recipients of a medal for bravery in the Great War.

The meeting takes place in the village hall, at 7.30pm, on Tuesday, November 20. Do please join us to listen to this amazing story.