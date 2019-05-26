DOGS: Don’t judge on breed alone

Blue Cross pet charity has handed in a petition with more than 80,000 signatures calling on the Government to make urgent changes to the Dangerous Dogs Act.

The time has come for the Government to make much-needed changes.

The years following the implementation of breed specific legislation has shown that vilifying certain breeds of dog does not reduce the number of attacks.

Any dog can show aggression if they are incorrectly trained or badly treated. No dog should be assessed and sentenced to death based on looks alone.

The Government should move the focus from breed to educating dog owners about their responsibilities and ensuring enforcement officers have the appropriate resources.

Blue Cross is calling on people to write to their local MPs to call for changes to the Act.

If changes are not made, dog attacks will continue to rise and more innocent dogs will be handed a death sentence based on looks alone.

Steve Goody

Deputy Chief Executive Blue Cross