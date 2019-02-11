Don’t let your camera be tricked in snow by the light

It has to be snow pictures featured this week, doesn’t it?

We’ve had a blizzard of winter photographs posted in the Northumberland Camera Club and it was really difficult choosing which ones to share here.

Picture by Valerie Seaward

These guys got their exposure spot-on.

It’s counter-intuitive, but always add a stop or more exposure compensation in the snow as your camera can be tricked into under-exposing by the bright light.

Or, snow or not, on any bright, sunlit day set your camera’s shutter value to match the ISO (for example, 1/200th of a second and ISO 200, or 1/400th and ISO 400) and set your aperture at f/16.

Your exposure should be correct. It’s known as the Sunny 16 rule.

Picture by Ernie Smith

If you missed my column in this paper about shooting in the snow a few weeks ago, you can read it here: http://bit.ly/bbbrrrrr

Take care venturing out, but keep the flurry of photographs drifting in.

Everyone is welcome to join the Northumberland Camera Club.

The online community is open to all, and aims to be friendly and encouraging, welcoming photographers of all abilities and experience.

If you would like to take part in the club, simply post your images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag them #PicNorthumberland, giving some background information about your inspiration and ideas.

Picture by Ronald Murray

Picture by Paul Bartlet

Picture by Paul Cummings

Picture by Eddie Walker