Donation of toys and games will enable charity to help kids

Parents in Morpeth are being urged to detox their toy box in the run-up to Christmas and donate toys and games to a children’s charity.

Profits raised from the sale of all of these items at Barnardo’s shops will be used to help the vulnerable children, young people and families supported by the charity in the area.

Its shop in Morpeth is located in Newgate Street.

Barnardo’s area business manager, Jo Strachan, said: “We sell a lot of toys and games at this time of the year and are really grateful for the generous donations from local residents.

“It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboard and at the bottom of the toy box.

“And as the profits help vulnerable children and young people who live locally, it’s a good excuse to have a detox of your toy box.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

As well as pre-loved quality toys, the charity is keen to receive any donations of unused toys and games and unused toiletries that can be used as gifts for teenagers also prove popular in Barnardo’s shops.