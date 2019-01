Contact Mental Health would like to say a huge thank you to the WVFB, the Under 12s Morpeth Football Team and the Northumberland Police Cadets who all provided some wonderful food for our members over Christmas in the shape of food hampers, food boxes and bags of goodies.

It was much appreciated by those members who have difficulty managing with their benefits.

It was truly the Christmas Spirit.

Rhona Dunn

Chairman

Contact Mental Health