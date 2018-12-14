Donna’s delight on work anniversary

Specsavers has been looking after the eyes of customers in Morpeth since it opened a branch on Bridge Street in 2008.

And the 10th birthday event turned into a double celebration when staff member Donna Hadaway, who has worked there since day one, received a promotion.

Donna, who took up a job in the store’s lab after spotting an advert in the window, said: “It’s hard to believe we’ve been here for 10 years already – it has gone in the blink of an eye.

“I’ve relished the opportunity to work and grow with Specsavers.

“After working in the lab for six years, I was given the opportunity to gain my Cert4 qualification, ultimately leading to my promotion to dispensing optician.

“The main thing I enjoy about my job at Specsavers is that no two days are the same.

“I am continuously learning and I really love helping customers.”