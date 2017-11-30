Double fatal collision in Northumberland

Two men in their early twenties have been killed in a crash in Northumberland.

At 7.15pm yesterday, police received a report of a collision on the A696 near Belsay, 600 metres south of the junction for Ogle.

For reasons yet to be established, a red Peugeot 207 travelling south collided with a red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, which was travelling north.

The Peugeot’s two male occupants, aged 21 and 22, were killed. Their identities have not yet been released by police.

The driver of the van sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for six hours, with local diversions in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact motor patrols on 101 quoting reference 896 of 29/11/17.